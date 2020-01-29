Hicks signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. The deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

Arizona appears set to open the upcoming season with Carson Kelly and Stephen Vogt as their two backstops, but the latter's history of concussions makes Hicks a useful option to have in reserve at Triple-A Reno. Hicks played exclusively at the big-league level for Detroit the past two seasons but saw his performance dip in 2019, when he slashed just .210/.240/.379 across 333 plate appearances.