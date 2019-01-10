Murphy signed a one-year, $900k contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Murphy played in 87 games for the Diamondbacks in 2018, slashing .202/.244/.375 with nine homers and 24 RBI in those appearances. With Carson Kelly slated to take over as the team's primary backstop, Murphy will be left to compete with Alex Avila for backup duties.

