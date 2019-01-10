Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Avoids arbitration
Murphy signed a one-year, $900k contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Murphy played in 87 games for the Diamondbacks in 2018, slashing .202/.244/.375 with nine homers and 24 RBI in those appearances. With Carson Kelly slated to take over as the team's primary backstop, Murphy will be left to compete with Alex Avila for backup duties.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Contributes double in 15-inning loss•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Records first hit since July 6•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Goes hitless in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Loses hold of primary catching duties•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Situated on bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Not in Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...