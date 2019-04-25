Murphy will start at catcher and bat eighth Thursday against the Pirates.

With a 1.040 OPS over a small sample of 30 plate appearances, Murphy has been the best fantasy option among the Diamondbacks' three catchers by a mile. That said, he still ranks second behind Carson Kelly in starts behind the dish this season, and Murphy's lack of polish as a defender should continue to keep him second on the depth chart. The lack of steady at-bats probably makes Murphy only worthy of consideration in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues that start two catchers.

More News
Our Latest Stories