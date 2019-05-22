Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

Murphy took advantage of his second start in three games by crushing a Matt Strahm offering to center field for his fourth homer of the season. Nonetheless, he is hitting only .180 on the season and figures to see limited playing time on days on which anyone other than Zack Greinke is the starting pitcher.

More News
Our Latest Stories