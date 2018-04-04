Murphy went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and a strikeout in Tuesday's 6-1 win against the Dodgers.

These were his first two hits of the season in his second start of the campaign. His home run came in the eighth inning off righty Zach Neal. Through five games, it appears clear that while the Diamondbacks are carrying three catchers, Murphy is the clear No. 2 option behind Alex Avila (11 at-bats) and ahead of Jeff Mathis (two at-bats).