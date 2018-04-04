Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Clear No. 2 catcher in Arizona
Murphy went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and a strikeout in Tuesday's 6-1 win against the Dodgers.
These were his first two hits of the season in his second start of the campaign. His home run came in the eighth inning off righty Zach Neal. Through five games, it appears clear that while the Diamondbacks are carrying three catchers, Murphy is the clear No. 2 option behind Alex Avila (11 at-bats) and ahead of Jeff Mathis (two at-bats).
More News
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: In lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Tentatively in line for roster spot•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Joins Arizona on Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Traded to Diamondbacks•
-
Twins' John Ryan Murphy: Bouncing back at Triple-A•
-
Twins' John Ryan Murphy: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...