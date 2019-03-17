Murphy went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles Saturday against the Cubs.

The singles were the first two hits of the spring for Murphy, who is 2-for-16 (.125) over six games. He currently sits third on the depth chart and might be the player that loses a roster spot if the Diamondback keep just two catchers, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The addition of outfielder Adam Jones creates a roster decision that can be made easier by letting one of three catchers go. The Diamondbacks have used three catchers the last two seasons, a distribution of responsibilities they believed eased the burdens of the position. Murphy is out of options and would be exposed to waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...