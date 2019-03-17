Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Collects first two hits
Murphy went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles Saturday against the Cubs.
The singles were the first two hits of the spring for Murphy, who is 2-for-16 (.125) over six games. He currently sits third on the depth chart and might be the player that loses a roster spot if the Diamondback keep just two catchers, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The addition of outfielder Adam Jones creates a roster decision that can be made easier by letting one of three catchers go. The Diamondbacks have used three catchers the last two seasons, a distribution of responsibilities they believed eased the burdens of the position. Murphy is out of options and would be exposed to waivers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Avoids arbitration•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Contributes double in 15-inning loss•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Records first hit since July 6•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Goes hitless in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Loses hold of primary catching duties•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Situated on bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...