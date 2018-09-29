Murphy went 1-for-5 with a double and walk Friday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 loss to the Padres in 15 innings.

With the Diamondbacks now having been eliminated from playoff contention for a little less than week, manager Torey Lovullo has made a concerted effort to give Murphy more work. Murphy, who appeared to be the Diamondbacks' No. 1 catcher earlier in the season before falling behind veterans Jeff Mathis and Alex Avila on the depth chart, picked up his third start in four games Friday and was behind the plate for the entirety of the marathon loss. With nine home runs across 219 plate appearances this season, Murphy offers some power upside at the catcher spot, but a 32 percent strikeout rate has kept his batting average barely above the Mendoza Line (.206).