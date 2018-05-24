Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Cranks fifth homer of season
Murphy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-2 loss to the Brewers.
A pair of solo blasts by Murphy and Paul Goldschmidt comprised just about all of the offense on the afternoon for the struggling Diamondbacks, losers of seven straight and 13 of their last 14. The Diamondbacks have only scored 26 runs over the 14-game stretch, which may prompt manager Torey Lovullo to phase the struggling Alex Avila (.128/.253/.205 line across 91 plate appearances this season) out of the lineup in favor of Murphy and his comparatively hotter bat. While Murphy's .270 on-base percentage isn't much better than Avila's, the 27-year-old backstop has at least been a plus-power source for Arizona. Murphy's .541 slugging percentage and .295 ISO trail only the injured A.J. Pollock (thumb) for tops on the team this season.
