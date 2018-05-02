Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Delivers base hit off bench
Murphy went 1-for-2 and scored the game-winning run in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 triumph over the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Alex Avila started the game behind the plate for the Diamondbacks, but received the early hook from manager Torey Lovullo after striking out in all three of his at-bats. That paved the way for Murphy to serve as the catcher for the final three innings, with the backstop coming through with a clutch base hit in the bottom of the seventh. It's clear the Diamondbacks prioritize defense above all else from their catchers, but with Avila batting .163 and striking out in 44.8 percent of his plate appearances, Lovullo may be warming up to the idea of giving Murphy some more work. Jeff Mathis also remains on the roster and should continue to earn a start or two per week, so Murphy probably wouldn't be in store for a major boost in opportunities even if Avila's role declines a bit.
