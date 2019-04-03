Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in an 8-5 victory against the Padres on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old catcher belted his homer off the top of the giant brick wall in left field at Petco Park. Murphy displayed more power than usual last season, recording 18 extra-base hits, including nine home runs, in 208 at-bats. He had five homers in the first 351 at-bats of his career. Murphy is going to serve as Zack Greinke's personal catcher this season, but it's unclear how often Murphy will play when the other starters are on the mound. Power like he displayed Tuesday, though, won't hurt his chances for more at-bats.