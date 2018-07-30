Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Goes hitless in series finale
Murphy went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.
Murphy hasn't recorded a hit since July 6, going 0-for-21 while appearing in nine of the Diamondbacks' last 18 games. With Jeff Mathis having established himself as the personal catcher for both Zack Greinke and Patrick Corbin, Murphy has been forced to battle Alex Avila (and occasionally Mathis) for starting duties in the Diamondbacks' other contests. Murphy's extended slump coupled with Mathis' and Avila's defensive acumen has seemingly resulted in the 27-year-old plummeting to third on the depth chart.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Loses hold of primary catching duties•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Situated on bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Sits for third straight game•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Sits again Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Heads to bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start