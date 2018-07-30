Murphy went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Murphy hasn't recorded a hit since July 6, going 0-for-21 while appearing in nine of the Diamondbacks' last 18 games. With Jeff Mathis having established himself as the personal catcher for both Zack Greinke and Patrick Corbin, Murphy has been forced to battle Alex Avila (and occasionally Mathis) for starting duties in the Diamondbacks' other contests. Murphy's extended slump coupled with Mathis' and Avila's defensive acumen has seemingly resulted in the 27-year-old plummeting to third on the depth chart.

