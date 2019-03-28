Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Greinke's personal catcher
Murphy, who is starting at catcher and hitting eighth Thursday against the Dodgers, will serve as Zack Greinke's personal catcher this season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks are carrying three catchers, so Murphy is not guaranteed more than one start per week, but at least we know he will always catch Greinke, at least early on.
