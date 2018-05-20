Murphy went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Mets.

Murphy continued to terrorize left-handed pitching with his fourth inning home run off Steven Matz. He now has three home runs and is slugging over .550 when he has the platoon advantage this season. While his season long stat-line looks more impressive than Alex Avila -- the team's starting catcher -- Murphy is hitting just .192/.250/.385 against right-handed pitching in 26 at-bats this season.