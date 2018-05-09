Murphy went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Dodgers in 12 innings.

With three home runs and six extra-base knocks in 44 plate appearances, Murphy has been a surprise power source in a small sample of work. Though Murphy has seen less action to date than No. 1 backstop Alex Avila, he could ascend to the top of the depth chart if Avila fails to demonstrate much offensive progress in his subsequent starts. The 31-year-old Avila is slashing just .184/.286/.306 (62 wRC+) against right-handed pitching this season, a far cry from his .249/.361/.424 career line in those matchups.