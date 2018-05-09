Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Hits home run No. 3
Murphy went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Dodgers in 12 innings.
With three home runs and six extra-base knocks in 44 plate appearances, Murphy has been a surprise power source in a small sample of work. Though Murphy has seen less action to date than No. 1 backstop Alex Avila, he could ascend to the top of the depth chart if Avila fails to demonstrate much offensive progress in his subsequent starts. The 31-year-old Avila is slashing just .184/.286/.306 (62 wRC+) against right-handed pitching this season, a far cry from his .249/.361/.424 career line in those matchups.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Delivers base hit off bench•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Homers for second time in three starts•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Clear No. 2 catcher in Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: In lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Tentatively in line for roster spot•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Joins Arizona on Friday•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...