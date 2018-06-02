Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Hits two-run home run Friday
Murphy went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's win over the Marlins.
Murphy clubbed his eighth homer of the year off reliever Jarlin Garcia in the fifth inning, and has now recorded a hit in five consecutive games. Murphy has excellent numbers against lefties to the tune of a .361 average with five homers and 11 RBI in 36 at-bats, but against righties he's hitting only .209 with three homers and six RBI in 43 at-bats. Even with the unfavorable splits, the backstop's .950 OPS is good for second among MLB catchers.
