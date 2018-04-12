Murphy homered, scored twice and knocked in two runs in a 2-for-3 game Wednesday against the Giants.

In Murphy's three starts behind the plate, he is now 4-for-11 with two home runs, four runs scored and four RBI. Murphy has flashed an intriguingly solid bat at times, most notably when he hit .277/.327/.406 in 67 games for the Yankees in 2015. If he gets extended at-bats in a hitters park as nice as Arizona, he'll be worth a fantasy look.