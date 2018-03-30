Murphy is catching and batting eighth Friday against the Rockies.

Murphy appeared to be the third catcher on the Diamondbacks' depth chart behind Alex Avila and Jeff Mathis, though it's he and not Mathis who will become the second one to start a game this season. Despite the start, there's little reason to believe Murphy will earn enough playing time to be a valuable fantasy asset even in deep, two-catcher formats. Even if he does, he owns a .236/.280/.336 slash line in 146 career games, making him not a very appealing option.