Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: In lineup Friday
Murphy is catching and batting eighth Friday against the Rockies.
Murphy appeared to be the third catcher on the Diamondbacks' depth chart behind Alex Avila and Jeff Mathis, though it's he and not Mathis who will become the second one to start a game this season. Despite the start, there's little reason to believe Murphy will earn enough playing time to be a valuable fantasy asset even in deep, two-catcher formats. Even if he does, he owns a .236/.280/.336 slash line in 146 career games, making him not a very appealing option.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Tentatively in line for roster spot•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Joins Arizona on Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Traded to Diamondbacks•
-
Twins' John Ryan Murphy: Bouncing back at Triple-A•
-
Twins' John Ryan Murphy: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' John Ryan Murphy: Struggling at plate this spring•
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...