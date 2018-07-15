Murphy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

The Diamondbacks have kept three catchers on the active roster for much of the season and haven't committed to any one backstop as the true No. 1 option, but Murphy seemed to be approaching that status after posting a .797 OPS over his first 47 appearances. Since that time, Murphy has managed a lowly .211/.262/.263 slash line in 14 games. He'll be on the bench for the third straight contest heading into the break and may have fallen behind Alex Avila and Jeff Mathis on the depth chart.