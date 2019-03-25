Murphy will break camp with a spot on Arizona's Opening Day roster, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo flirted with carrying two catchers but made the decision Sunday to carry a third, so Murphy will open the season on the 25-man roster. He's expected to serve as the third catcher behind Carson Kelly and Alex Avila.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...