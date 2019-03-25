Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Makes roster
Murphy will break camp with a spot on Arizona's Opening Day roster, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo flirted with carrying two catchers but made the decision Sunday to carry a third, so Murphy will open the season on the 25-man roster. He's expected to serve as the third catcher behind Carson Kelly and Alex Avila.
