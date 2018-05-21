Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: May see more starts at catcher
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Sunday that Murphy could earn more starts at catcher in the near future, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "Yes, I'm taking notice of what [Murphy] doing," Lovullo said. "Is there going to be a change [behind the plate?] Possibly. But I need to sit guys down and have conversations with them before any type of movement is made in that area. It's just a thought I'm having right now."
With 10 starts this season, Murphy has entered the lineup on fewer occasions than Alex Avila (20) and Jeff Mathis (16), but the 27-year-old has been the clear top performer from a fantasy standpoint. Murphy has already smacked four home runs and seven extra-base hits in his 59 plate appearances, lifting his OPS to a career-high .794. His productivity is more noteworthy in light of the season-long struggles of Avila, who is slashing a putrid .132/.258/.211 while striking out in 47.2 percent of his plate appearances. Avila seems more likely than Mathis, a defensive standout who typically plays once or twice a week, to cede playing time if Lovullo elects to make room for Murphy in the starting nine more frequently.
