Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Sunday that Murphy could earn more starts at catcher in the near future, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "Yes, I'm taking notice of what [Murphy] doing," Lovullo said. "Is there going to be a change [behind the plate?] Possibly. But I need to sit guys down and have conversations with them before any type of movement is made in that area. It's just a thought I'm having right now."

With 10 starts this season, Murphy has entered the lineup on fewer occasions than Alex Avila (20) and Jeff Mathis (16), but the 27-year-old has been the clear top performer from a fantasy standpoint. Murphy has already smacked four home runs and seven extra-base hits in his 59 plate appearances, lifting his OPS to a career-high .794. His productivity is more noteworthy in light of the season-long struggles of Avila, who is slashing a putrid .132/.258/.211 while striking out in 47.2 percent of his plate appearances. Avila seems more likely than Mathis, a defensive standout who typically plays once or twice a week, to cede playing time if Lovullo elects to make room for Murphy in the starting nine more frequently.