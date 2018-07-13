Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Not in Friday's lineup
Murphy is out of the lineup against Atlanta on Friday.
After sitting three straight games, Murphy started the final two contests in Colorado, going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts. Alex Avila will catch Zack Godley during Friday's series opener.
