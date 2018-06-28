Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: On bench Thursday
Murphy is out of the lineup versus Miami on Thursday.
Murphy will receive a breather during Thursday's getaway matinee after starting the past two games behind the plate. In his place, Jeff Mathis will catch Zack Greinke and bat eighth.
