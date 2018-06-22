Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Out again Friday
Murphy is not in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Friday.
Murphy will remain on the bench for a second straight game as Jeff Mathis gets a start at the catching position. Through 45 games this year, Murphy is hitting .241/.285/.491 with eight home runs and 18 RBI.
