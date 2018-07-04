Murphy is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.

After a string of three consecutive starts, Murphy finds himself on the bench for the second straight day with Jeff Mathis catching Patrick Corbin in the series finale. Murphy is still positioned atop the catching depth chart in Arizona on the strength of his solid work both at the dish and behind the plate. In addition to posting a .791 OPS -- good for ninth among catchers with at least 150 plate appearances -- Murphy ranks as baseball's third-best pitch framer this season, according to the metric established by Baseball Prospectus.