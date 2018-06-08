Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Out of Friday's lineup
Murphy is out of Friday's lineup in Coors Field.
He will now have started three of the last five games, and after a scorching hot finish to May, he may be cooling down a bit. Murphy is 3-for-16 (.188 AVG) in five June games. Jeff Mathis will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
