Murphy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Murphy was held out Friday as well, but returned to action Saturday to go 1-for-4 at the plate. At one point it was beginning to look like Murphy would be on the long side of a catching platoon, but he will now have sat three times in six games. Since the beginning of June, Murphy is 8-for-37 at the plate (.216), but has just one extra-base hit -- a home run -- resulting in a .590 OPS over that span.