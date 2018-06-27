Murphy went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Marlins.

Murphy plated the Diamondbacks' final three runs of the night, driving home two on a fifth-inning double and scoring another on a seventh-inning sacrifice fly. Though Murphy hasn't started back-to-back games since June 11 and 12, he remains the most valuable fantasy commodity among the Diamondbacks' three-headed timeshare behind the plate. Murphy's .252 average trumps both Jeff Mathis' (.182) and Alex Avila's (.124) by a wide margin, and he has also recorded more extra-base hits (15) than both of the other catchers combined (seven).