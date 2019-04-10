Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

After hitting a career-high nine homers in 87 games last year, Murphy's showing some early pop in 2019 with two homers in only four starts. The 27-year-old should be in line for a bump in playing time with Alex Avila (quad) on the IL, but for now Murphy's fantasy value is still limited to deeper two-catcher formats.

