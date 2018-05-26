Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Productive in DH role
Murphy went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 7-1 win over the Athletics on Friday.
With the game held in Oakland, the Diamondbacks tabbed Murphy as their designated hitter, with the 27-year-old surprisingly slotting in third in the batting order, his highest lineup placement of the season. Murphy proved worthy of the assignment, with his two-run double in the third inning helping to spark an Arizona rally. Manager Torey Lovullo recently suggested that Murphy would likely be in store for more action behind the plate with Alex Avila stuck in a season-long swoon, so it may be worthwhile for fantasy squads in two-catcher formats to give Murphy a spin if their second option isn't cutting it.
