Murphy went 2-for-4 with a walk, double, RBI and run scored Sunday against the Giants.

Murphy was a big part of the Diamondbacks offense Sunday, reaching base three times for the second time in his past five games. He hasn't been able to maintain the power surge he displayed in May, as he posted just a .351 slugging percentage in 47 at-bats throughout June. He'll get most of the at-bats at catcher for the Diamondbacks with Alex Avila sidelined, but don't let his season-long numbers set expectations for his production moving forward.

