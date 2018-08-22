Murphy went 1-for-2 at the dish Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 win over the Angels.

Murphy, who replaced starting catcher Jeff Mathis in the top of the seventh inning, had gone hitless over his previous 34 plate appearances before laying a bunt down the first-base line in the bottom of the ninth and legging out a base hit. After Murphy reached base, A.J. Pollock followed up with another bunt, which resulted in a throwing error by pitcher Cam Bedrosian that allowed the Diamondbacks to plate the game-winning run. Though he came up clutch Tuesday, Murphy's ugly second half makes him Arizona's clear No. 3 option behind the dish after Mathis and Alex Avila.