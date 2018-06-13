Murphy went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 13-8 win over the Pirates.

Murphy's two-hit performance helped atone for the catcher's inference call levied against him, which loaded the bases and aided the Pirates to a six-run fourth inning. Tuesday's gaffe aside, Murphy has graded out as an adequate defender this season and maintains an impressive 120 wRC+, which should help his case for receiving the bulk of the starts behind the plate over Alex Avila (22 wRC+) and Jeff Mathis (61 wRC+).