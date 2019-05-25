Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Removed from roster
Murphy was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
The Diamondbacks had no need for Murphy as a third catcher after he recorded a .177/.250/.419 line in 25 games. His career slash line now sits at .219/.265/.357 in parts of seven seasons. Taylor Clarke was recalled from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.
