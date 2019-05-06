Murphy will start at catcher and bat eighth Monday against the Rays.

Murphy will make consecutive starts for just the second time all season. Much like the first scenario, Murphy will catch Zack Greinke and Merrill Kelly on back-to-back days, but the 27-year-old appears locked in as only Greinke's personal backstop at this point. Carson Kelly continues to see the majority of starts behind the plate, but hardly has a stranglehold on the top spot on the depth chart.

