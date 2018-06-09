Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Sits again Saturday
Murphy is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Colorado.
Murphy will hit the bench for the third consecutive game with Alex Avila starting behind the plate and batting eighth against the Rockies. Murphy finished May with a .295 average and 1.031 OPS but is only 3-for-16 with a two-run home run thus far in June.
