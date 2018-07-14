Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Situated on bench Saturday
Murphy is out of Saturday's lineup against the Braves, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Murphy will take a seat for the second straight game, as Jeff Mathis is slated to handle the catching duties and bat eighth. Murphy has logged four hits through nine games to start the month of July.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Sits for third straight game•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Sits again Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Out again Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Day off Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...