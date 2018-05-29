Murphy went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Monday in the Diamondbacks' 12-5 win over the Reds.

Murphy went down swinging twice on the day and now sports a 31.1 percent strikeout rate for the season, but the Diamondbacks can live with the catcher's poor contact skills while he's continuing to supply ample power. He's now up to six home runs in just 74 plate appearances this season, with the long-ball total placing him in a tie for eighth place in the majors among backstops. Manager Torey Lovullo has already stated that Murphy has earned himself more playing time due to his early season performance, so the 27-year-old could be worth a look for fantasy players struggling to generate production from the catcher spot.