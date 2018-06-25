Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.

While Murphy continues to supply plenty of power (nine home runs) in a rather small sample (129 plate appearances), he has yet to run away with the No. 1 catcher job, despite the pronounced struggles of Alex Avila this season as well as Jeff Mathis' limited offensive utility. Avila and Mathis both receive high marks for their pitch framing and ability to control the run game, and those skills should continue to earn both backstops semi-regular work. With that in mind, Murphy doesn't look to be much more than a NL-only consideration or a decent second option in two-catcher mixed leagues.