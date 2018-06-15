Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Takes a seat Friday
Murphy is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
Murphy will head to the bench for the second time in the last three games as Alex Avila will start behind the plate and bat eighth Friday. Murphy has emerged as the top option from Arizona's group of three catchers with a .250/.296/.519 line with eight home runs in 108 at-bats.
