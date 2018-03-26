Murphy looks on track to earn a spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster after the team designated Chris Herrmann for assignment Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Alex Avila and Jeff Mathis are the clear top two backstops for Arizona, but general manager Mike Hazen said Sunday that was "likely" that the team would carry three catchers, which bodes well for Murphy's chances of breaking camp with the big club. Of course, the Diamondbacks could fill their third-catcher spot by mining the waiver wire or trade market if they don't feel Murphy is up for the task. The 26-year-old owns a meager .236/.280/.336 line across 381 plate appearances in the big leagues and probably wouldn't make for an attractive fantasy option in most formats if he falls into regular playing time in Arizona.