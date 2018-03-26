Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Tentatively in line for roster spot
Murphy looks on track to earn a spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster after the team designated Chris Herrmann for assignment Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Alex Avila and Jeff Mathis are the clear top two backstops for Arizona, but general manager Mike Hazen said Sunday that was "likely" that the team would carry three catchers, which bodes well for Murphy's chances of breaking camp with the big club. Of course, the Diamondbacks could fill their third-catcher spot by mining the waiver wire or trade market if they don't feel Murphy is up for the task. The 26-year-old owns a meager .236/.280/.336 line across 381 plate appearances in the big leagues and probably wouldn't make for an attractive fantasy option in most formats if he falls into regular playing time in Arizona.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Joins Arizona on Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Traded to Diamondbacks•
-
Twins' John Ryan Murphy: Bouncing back at Triple-A•
-
Twins' John Ryan Murphy: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' John Ryan Murphy: Struggling at plate this spring•
-
Twins' John Ryan Murphy: Competing for backup catcher role•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...