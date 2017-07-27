Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Traded to Diamondbacks
Murphy was sent to Arizona in exchange for left-hander Gabriel Moya on Thursday.
Murphy heads to Triple-A Reno, while Yasmany Tomas gets transferred to the 60-day DL (groin) in order to make room for the catcher on the 40-man roster. During 59 games with Triple-A Rochester this season, Murphy slashed .222/.298/.330 with four home runs and 27 RBI. The 26-year-old had a rough season with Minnesota in 2016, going just 12-for-82 from the plate in 26 games. He will provide organizational depth for Arizona at the catcher's position as the team gears up for a playoff run in the coming months.
