Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy: Will catch Greinke's next start
Murphy will catch for Zack Greinke on Tuesday against the Rangers, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Murphy caught Greinke's previous two starts and is looking like the ace's personal catcher, and then he got Sunday's start (with Merrill Kelly) after the Diamondbacks placed Alex Avila (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list. Arizona will stick with two catchers for now, preferring instead to call up outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A Reno, which means more at-bats for Murphy and Carson Kelly.
