Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Activated, sent to Triple-A
Duplantier (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Duplantier had been on the shelf since June 12 due to right shoulder inflammation but managed to complete his rehab assignment in the Arizona League. He'll pitch in Reno for the time being, though he has tossed 25 innings with the Diamondbacks in 2019 (4.32 ERA).
