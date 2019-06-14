Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Awaits MRI results
Duplantier (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Thursday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo didn't have the results of the test and has not made a decision on who will start Sunday. Duplantier attempted to pitch through the discomfort during Tuesday's start when he allowed four runs and seven hits in three innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Out with shoulder injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Lasts only three frames•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Settles for second no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: No-decision in first MLB start•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Called up for first career start•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Starting Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...