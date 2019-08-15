Duplantier was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Robbie Ray (back) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move, so Duplantier seems like a good bet to join the big-league rotation in his place. The 25-year-old righty has made four starts with Reno since returning from a shoulder injury in July, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out six across four scoreless innings his last time out. Duplantier owns a 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 25 big-league innings this season.

