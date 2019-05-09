Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Back with big club
Duplantier was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Duplantier has made three appearances for the Diamondbacks this season, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out seven in eight scoreless frames during those outings. Taylor Clarke was optioned to Reno in a corresponding roster move. While the Diamondbacks will need to find a replacement starter for Clarke, Duplantier figures to work out of the bullpen during his time with the big club, as he's still not stretched out (the right-hander fired just 31 pitches in his most recent outing for Reno).
