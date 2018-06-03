Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Battling biceps injury
Duplantier is dealing with biceps tendinitis and will be shut down for a week, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Duplantier last pitched on May 27 and currently owns a strong 2.52 ERA over 35.2 innings with Double-A Jackson this season. He'll miss at least one turn through the rotation at the very least.
