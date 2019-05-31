Duplantier was called up as expected Friday ahead of his scheduled start against the Mets.

Duplantier has thrown 12 innings of reliever for the Diamondbacks this season, posting a 2.25 ERA. He may not be quite as stretched out as most starting pitchers, but he did throw a season-high 4.1 innings in his most recent start for Triple-A Reno. Kevin Cron was optioned in a corresponding move.