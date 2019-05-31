Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Called up for first career start
Duplantier was called up as expected Friday ahead of his scheduled start against the Mets.
Duplantier has thrown 12 innings of reliever for the Diamondbacks this season, posting a 2.25 ERA. He may not be quite as stretched out as most starting pitchers, but he did throw a season-high 4.1 innings in his most recent start for Triple-A Reno. Kevin Cron was optioned in a corresponding move.
