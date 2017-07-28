Duplantier tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out nine batters for High-A Visalia on Thursday. He scattered seven hits and walked zero batters in the outing.

Duplantier has thus far excelled in his transition to the hitter-friendly California League, rolling off wins in four of his five starts while maintaining a 2.08 ERA and 11.4 K/9 rate. Though he posted a flawless K;BB in Thursday's start, it's a statistic that probably bears watching in his future contests. He had previously walked three or more batters in three of his other four turns with Visalia.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast