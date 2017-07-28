Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Carrying over success in California League
Duplantier tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out nine batters for High-A Visalia on Thursday. He scattered seven hits and walked zero batters in the outing.
Duplantier has thus far excelled in his transition to the hitter-friendly California League, rolling off wins in four of his five starts while maintaining a 2.08 ERA and 11.4 K/9 rate. Though he posted a flawless K;BB in Thursday's start, it's a statistic that probably bears watching in his future contests. He had previously walked three or more batters in three of his other four turns with Visalia.
