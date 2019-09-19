Duplantier has worked to clean up his arm path in recent weeks, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Duplantier had used a long arm motion that included action with his wrist, which is the movement he's attempted to eliminate. "The fewer movements the better," he said. "You see guys at the top of the game, a lot of those guys are real efficient. Gerrit Cole, extremely efficient. (Jacob) deGrom, extremely efficient. There's no evidence to say I need all that movement to produce movement (on my pitches), throw hard, anything like that. It's just extra movement that hasn't always been there and doesn't always need to be there." The right-hander is hoping the cleaner delivery leads to better pitching and health. Duplantier missed five weeks during the season due to right shoulder inflammation.